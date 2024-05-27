PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning May 27, 2024

The relaunch of Warner Bros.’ crossover brawler MultiVersus is the highlight of the list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week of May 27, 2024, but this isn’t the only notable game. EA’s latest sports game is released while Killer Klowns From Outer Space makes its gaming debut too.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of May 27 to June 2, 2024.

PS5 Games

Seed of Life (May 27)

The Exorcist: Legion VR (May 28)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (May 28)

MultiVersus (May 28)

Sushi Ben (May 28)

TEVI (May 28)

Capes (May 29)

Terminal 81 (May 29)

Astor: Blade of the Monolith (May 30)

Horizon Chase 2 (May 30)

Umbraclaw (May 30)

EA SPORTS F1 24 (May 31)

Ginger – The Tooth Fairy (May 31)

Project 13 (May 31)

Cazzarion: Rocket Raid (June 2)

PS4 Games

Seed of Life (May 27)

MultiVersus (May 28)

Capes (May 29)

Terminal 81 (May 29)

Astor: Blade of the Monolith (May 30)

The Bike – Moto Ride Simulator (May 30)

Horizon Chase 2 (May 30)

Umbraclaw (May 30)

EA SPORTS F1 24 (May 31)

Ginger – The Tooth Fairy (May 31)

O-VOID: Console Edition (May 31)

Project 13 (May 31)

Difficult Climbing Game (June 1)

A total of 15 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 13 titles. The highlight for both consoles is the return of free-to-play brawler MultiVersus. The game returns with a new PvE Rifts mode, several new characters, and overhauled currencies and Battle Pass.

F1 returns to consoles this week in the form of EA SPORTS F1 24. Those who own either F1 2021, F1 22, or F1 23 can preorder the Champions Edition of the game at a 15% loyalty discount. Meanwhile, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game wasn’t supposed to be released until June 4 but is showing up on the PlayStation Store with a May 28 release date. The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game brings the 1980’s film to life.

Finally, PSVR 2 players get a choice of games this week. The Exorcist: Legion VR and Sushi Ben are both exclusive to the VR headset.