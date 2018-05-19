Dontnod’s Vampyr Goes Gold, Trophy List Released
Dontnot Entertainment and Focus Home Interactive have announced that their upcoming action role-playing game, Vampyr, has gone gold. The game’s trophy list has also appeared online, revealing a set of 29 trophies including Platinum.
You can check out the list below. We haven’t spotted any spoilers but if you’re still unsure, then we advise exiting the page now.
Time is on my side (Platinum)
Earn all trophies
From here to eternity (Bronze)
Go to the Shelter and rest
At dawn we row (Bronze)
Take a ride with Doctor Swansea
Just take a bite (Bronze)
Embrace Clay during your first meeting with him
Merciful release (Silver)
Let Clay live during your first meeting with him
Pest control (Bronze)
Eat 10 rats
Unlife is strange (Silver)
Save this poor plant with water
The tools of the profession (Silver)
Find all melee weapons
Keep your distance (Silver)
Find all ranged weapons
Weapons of choice (Silver)
Find all off-hand weapons
Bloody roots (Gold)
Find the recollection of Paulus Aurelianus
Lore keeper (Silver)
Gather all collectibles
Hippocratic oath (Silver)
Heal 10 citizens
That’s better (Bronze)
Upgrade a weapon with a module
Work in progress (Bronze)
Upgrade a weapon
Solid metal gear (Silver)
Upgrade a weapon to level 5
Interview with the vampire (Silver)
Take care of Dorothy’s fate
Sacrificial lamb (Silver)
Take care of Sean’s fate
Prepare to die (Silver)
Take care of Aloysius’s fate
The Dying Swansea (Silver)
Take care of Swansea’s fate
Anarchy in the UK (Silver)
Turn a district to hostile status
A taste for blood (Silver)
Complete the game
Not even once (Gold)
Finish the game without killing any citizens
Defeat the beast (Silver)
Defeat Fergal
Hail Mary (Gold)
Defeat Mary
Death on stage (Silver)
Defeat Doris
Bury the hatchet (Silver)
Defeat McCullum
Unnatural Disaster (Gold)
Defeat The Disaster
London’s burning (Gold)
Turn all districts to hostile status
Vampyr will release on June 5.
[Source: Vampyr (Twitter), PSNProfiles]