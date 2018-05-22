Dark Souls: Remastered Has a Total of 41 Trophies
The full trophy list for Dark Souls: Remastered is out, and it features a total of 41 trophies, and 17 hidden ones according to True Trophies. Here, we will list all of the available trophies for the game, if you are interested in planning ahead on how to re-conquer Dark Souls.
Spoiler Alert: If you do not want to be spoiled regarding the trophies, we strongly advise that you step away from this page now.
The Dark Soul
All trophies obtained. Congratulations!
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Knight’s Honor
Acquire all rare weapons.
Wisdom of a Sage
Acquire all sorceries.
Bond of a Pyromancer
Acquire all pyromancies.
Prayer of a Maiden
Acquire all miracles.
Covenant: Way of White
Discover Way of White covenant.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Strongest Weapon
Acquire best wpn through standard reinfrc.
Crystal Weapon
Acquire best wpn through crystal reinfrc.
Lightning Weapon
Acquire best wpn through lightning reinfrc.
Raw Weapon
Acquire best wpn through raw reinfrc.
Magic Weapon
Acquire best wpn through magic reinfrc.
Enchanted Weapon
Acquire best wpn through enchanted reinfrc.
Divine Weapon
Acquire best wpn through divine reinfrc.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Fire Weapon
Acquire best wpn through fire reinfrc.
Chaos Weapon
Acquire best wpn through chaos reinfrc.
Enkindle
Light bonfire flame.
Estus Flask
Acquire Estus Flask.
Reach Lordran
Arrive in Lordran.
Ring the Bell (Undead Church)
Ring Bell of Awakening at Undead Church.
Ring the Bell (Quelaag’s Domain)
Ring Bell of Awakening in Quelaag’s domain.
Rite of Kindling
Acquire the Rite of Kindling.
Art of Abysswalking
Acquire the Art of Abysswalking.
Reach Anor Londo
Arrive in Anor Londo.
Lordvessel
Acquire the Lordvessel.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
Hidden Trophy
Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
If you are curious about the full trophy list which include the hidden ones, then click this link. Be warned that it might contain massive story spoilers that might throw you off your game.
We have covered more news on Dark Souls: Remastered that you can read here as you wait for the release on May 25, 2018, for the PlayStation 4.
[Source: True Trophies]