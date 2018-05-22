Licensing Never Dies, Blizzard Reveals Overwatch LEGO Sets Are Coming

Heroes never die, and neither will Overwatch. The game has been out for two years and continues to grow in popularity. Blizzard’s last in-game event actually had the highest attach rate of any Overwatch event yet, so fans aren’t ready to be done with the game. Neither is Blizzard.

Announced at the Licensing Expo 2018, Blizzard revealed that they have partnered with LEGO to make, what else? Overwatch LEGOs. Right now there are no additional details on timing of release or even hat sets will be coming. At this time, the only thing we know for sure is that there will be multiple Overwatch LEGO sets with varied pricing.

Now we can only speculate what Overwatch LEGO sets could bring, but there’s a lot that they could pull from in order to make some pretty interesting sets. Most of Overwatch’s levels are iconic enough to warrant bigger sets, and we could also see smaller ones that consist of simply character minifigs and a prop or two (the payload?). I’m most curious to see how each of Overwatch’s characters translate to minifig form. Some of them will require some interesting modifications to traditional LEGO models, like Mercy’s wings, Doomfist’s doom fist, or Orisa herself. It’s also possible that the LEGO sets won’t cover the full character roster, instead sticking to a few of the more popular classic characters.

While today’s announcement doesn’t give any indication of release, I think it’s safe to say that we’ll see these hit store shelves before the year lets out. The 2018 Licensing Expo also just started today, so there’s a chance more details could surface before the end of the event. This is far from the first time that LEGO and video games have crossed paths, both in the physical and digital realms.

The second Overwatch Anniversary Event just launched today, celebrating two years of seasonal events with new and old content alike. Even two years later, the game doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. We’ll be looking to E3 to see if Blizzard announces anything about the future of their popular hero shooter.

[Source: Game Informer]