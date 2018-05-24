SIE CEO John Kodera Was Asked About a Classic Edition of PlayStation

At the same article where SIE’s CEO Tsuyoshi “John” Kodera stated his plans to wrap up PlayStation Vita’s support by 2020, the Japanese news site Mantan Web also asked him on whether Sony has any plans to release something like a PlayStation Classic Edition, considering there’s a recent trend in other companies releasing miniaturized editions of their legendary consoles.

Regarding a reprint edition of PlayStation (PS), Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE)’s game console which was released in 1994 and became a worldwide hit, the company’s president Tsuyoshi Kodera said “There is nothing I can talk about at this time.” On top of that, he also hinted at something by saying “Our company is always digging up past assets, and I think there are various ways to do it. There have been discussions happening (in the company) on what kind of ways are there.” In the recent years, there has been a boom of past years’ game console revivals. When Nintendo released NES Classic Edition—a playable game console which collected famous games of past years—in 2016, it became popular and was sold out. After that, Nintendo released the SNES Classic Edition. As we enter this year, there have been discussions about continuous announcements of SEGA Games’ Mega Drive Mini [Genesis Mini] and SNK’s Neo Geo Mini.

What would you like to see from a PlayStation Classic Edition?

All of the announced and released Classic/Mini edition consoles share the same characteristics of being miniaturized to fit the size of a hand, coming with a couple of similarly miniaturized controllers, and having tens of games pre-installed from first and third-party companies alike with a broad range of genres.

The most interesting discussion on a currently still hypothetical PlayStation Classic Edition would be its possible lineup of games. The worldwide launch title Ridge Racer definitely comes to mind, and PS1’s best-selling title Gran Turismo and the best Ridge Racer game Ridge Racer Type 4 should wrap up the racing genre. We could even see the likes of Hot Shots Golf and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater representing the sports genre. And don’t forget the classic Twisted Metal!

On the action genre, we could have the North American launch title Rayman, along with popular classic titles like Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, MediEvil, and Tomb Raider. And don’t forget the famous stealth games Syphon Filter and Metal Gear Solid as well. Then the likes of Tekken, Ehrgeiz, or Battle Arena Toshinden could represent the fighting genre.

Horror and survival games like Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, Silent Hill, or Parasite Eve could make the cut too. And finally, legendary RPGs like Final Fantasy VII, Xenogears, Suikoden, Wild Arms, and Arc the Lad should round up the roster.

There are a lot more games we’d like to see, but this article would end up becoming too long if we try to list them all. What games would you really like to see if Sony does make a PlayStation Classic Edition? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Mantan Web]