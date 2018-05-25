Mothergunship Gun Crafting Demo Lets You Craft Insanely Powerful Weapons

GRIP Digital and Terrible Posture Games has announced that the Mothergunship gun crafting demo is now available for the PlayStation 4.

Prying away from the traditional game demos, GRIP and Terrible Posture wanted to highlight both the creation and modular customization points of their FPS bullet-hell game, Mothergunship. Their demo will be free, and interested players can no go download it over on the PlayStation Store.

Gun crafting in the game lets players build tons of over the top weapons often seen in FPS games with a few restraints. And by few restraints, they mean “go ahead and build insanely powerful weapons of your dreams.” 20 barrel rocket-launching shotgun? No problem. Flamethrower with ricochet shots? Easy. The demo gives players a taste of the customization and full modularity of the gun crafting system from Mothergunship.

Set inside on one of the resistance ships in game, players will be able to craft AND test out their creations on a place filled with enemies from the game. Collect parts from taking down enemies, and you can continue building your dream gun, even if it looks and feels like a nonsensical monstrosity. During the course of the demo launch, for one week, the companies that made this game possible will be sharing player creations on Facebook and Twitter. Then they will randomly select a few of these creations and awards them with special stuff for the final launch of Mothergunship later this year.

If you haven’t seen our other articles about the game, then here are some of Mothergunship’s features:

Shoot – Face off against overwhelming odds in a brutal, non-stop combat. Forget negotiation, forget stealth, forget reloads. Just let go and kill them all.

Craft – For the first time ever, build guns exactly the way you like them, with the deepest gun-crafting system ever seen in a videogame. Want to have a gun with twelve barrels that shoot homing rockets? Go for it!

Resist – Join the ranks of global resistance movement and take back Earth together with your friends. Cut through the alien fleet to reach the ultimate goal – bringing down the MOTHERGUNSHIP.

Mothergunship gun crafting demo is available now for download. The actual game will be released some time later this year.