Bullet Girls Phantasia Launching in Asia, Will Feature English Language Options

While Bullet Girls Phantasia may have already been announced for a Japan release, fans around the world were hoping to get their hands on the game as well. Today, publisher H2 Interactive announced that the game will be launching in Asia on August 9, and will feature both English and Traditional Chinese language options.

You can check out a teaser trailer for the game below:

When the game launches, Play-Asia will sell a limited edition version of Bullet Girls Phantasia for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Both editions are available for preorder now, and will include the following:

A copy of Bullet Girls Phantasia for PlayStation 4 or PS Vita

Collector’s Box

Alternative Art Cover

Original Soundtrack

Full Color Artbook

3D Mousepad – Silvia Hortensie

Limited DLC

Character-themed Poker Cards

When the game launches in August, players can expect to face off against all sorts of enemies. For more on the game, check out an overview of the title, courtesy of D3 Publisher:

Ryokutya has provided early details about this game, where our heroines from the Ranger Club of Sakimori Academy will now fight in an alternate world (or Isekai in Japanese, which is another commonly used trope over there). Main heroine characters like Aya Hinomoto (shown left at the scan) and Yurina Kanezono are making a return in this game, where they will meet new characters in the alternate world, such as Silvia Ortensia (shown right at the scan) and Salia Violet. In the alternate world, characters will get to fight orcs and other kinds of monsters. And unlike the previous games which focused on modern firearms, Bullet Girls Phantasia will also have swords and magic available to use as weapons. This game will have Buddy characters that participate in battles to help the player, in contrast to Supporter characters that only worked behind the scenes in past games. And finally, Phantasia will also see the return of the fan-servicey, series staple Interrogation Training mode.

Bullet Girls Phantasia will release on August 9, 2018, for both PlayStation 4 and Vita.