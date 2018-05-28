Cody Comes Back In Spiffy New Outfit in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Cody, the rebellious on-and-off prison inmate, will be returning in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, as Metro City’s new mayor. Yes, instead of the ruffian he once was, Capcom announced that Cody’s story on his release will tackle his duties as the mayor of Metro City.

Cody was first seen from a beat-em up series called Final Fight. His first appearance on a Street Fighter game was on Street Fighter Alpha 3. As a battle hungry fellow, Cody repeatedly gets thrown in prison, or returns voluntarily. He casually broke out in Super Street Fighter IV, since he was super bored of the prison life. Being unable to thrive in a peaceful environment, however, he returned to prison by his own will. Now, in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Mike Haggar cleans Cody’s slate of his crimes, which suddenly lead him to become Metro City’s mayor. Even with constant complaints, Cody really finds pleasure in his new line of work, and he is dedicated to proving that he’s worth the position. However, he still is the same ruffian we all know and loved, and this doesn’t stop him from solving problems with his fists. Or with his knives. Or with his trusty pipe.

Cody will have new moves up his sleeve with his current rendition in SFV, via Capcom:

Cody’s move set in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition resembles that of his previous appearances, but altered to fit his new spiffy style. When not in V-Trigger, Cody can no longer throw rocks as a projectile or unleash a Criminal Upper like before. Instead, Cody now has Tornado Sweep, which sees him shooting a swirling gust of wind like a traditional fireball. Cody still has Ruffian Kick and Zonk Knuckle as special moves. In addition, he now has a few target combos.

V-Skill – Double Kick A move from Final Fight, Cody quickly jumps straight up and performs two kicks in the air to both sides. Double Kick can be used as an effective anti-air and in certain situations, it can also end a combo.

V-Trigger I – Sidearm In this two-block V-Trigger, Cody pulls out his signature knife. Sidearm increases the range on Cody’s normal punches, which also become safer on block while he’s holding the knife. He can also throw the knife by pressing HP+HK again straight at the opponent or at an upwards angle as an anti-air. After throwing the knife, Cody can then pull out his knife again by pressing HP+HK while V-Trigger I is active. Cody also gains the Rapid Fire special move, which sees him slashing multiple times and is a great combo ender. Even if V-Trigger I’s duration ends, if Cody is still holding the knife, he’ll continue holding on to it until he either throws it or hits the opponent.

V-Trigger II – Dirty Coach In this two-block V-Trigger, Cody is armed with his trusty pipe. With the pipe in hand, the range on Cody’s HPs are drastically increased. He also channels his inner baseball player and gains Gentle Swing by pressing HP+HK again or Gentle Upper Swing, the anti-air version. If you’re wondering where Cody’s rocks went, they’re implemented into this V-Trigger! During V-Trigger II, Cody can use Bean Ball, which sees him tossing a rock in front of him. Though the rock has a hitbox if tossed on its own, Cody can follow up by hitting it with Gentle Swing with varying results. Depending on the timing, the rock will either hit the opponent from the air at a slight arc, smash straight into the opponent for multiple hits, or roll towards the opponent’s feet. Furthermore, if Cody follows up with Gentle Upper Swing, the rock will go flying off screen and eventually land a set distance depending on the punch button that was used.

Though Cody does lose access to Tornado Sweep with the pipe in hand, he does gain the ability to cancel some of his special moves into Gentle Swing. Much like the knife, Cody will hold on to the pipe after V-Trigger II ends until he hits the opponent with it – even on block. Critical Art – Criminal Punisher Cody harnesses his past behind bars and unleashes a devastating tornado reminiscent of Criminal Upper from previous games.

Cody will be available on Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on June 26, but will be playable on E3 as a demo. The game is currently out for the PlayStation 4. More cody goodness down below, so if you want to get this man in your roster, definitely get him for SFV:AE this June!

[Source: Capcom Blog]