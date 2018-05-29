Fortnite News: Weird Notice Says Battle Pass Challenges will Go Live on a Later Date

Fortnite’s Battle Pass Challenges supposedly go live every Tuesday morning, 4:00 a.m. Eastern Time, even if there are no server downtime. Epic Games often announces downtime a day before a new update goes live. Hence, there is something wrong with season 4 week 5’s Battle Pass Challenge update.

We logged in earlier to check if there are any changes made on the game, and apparently, there’s a notice saying that the weekly Battle Pass list will update on May 31, 4:00 a.m. Eastern Time. When we checked earlier, the Battle Pass countdown was stuck with a message saying “unlocks in 0 seconds.”

This seemed weird, because we tried playing a game and there was nothing weird with anything happening in fights.

This is not something new to games, and there might be a reason that Fortnite is behaving this way. It might have something to do with an update that will be released later on in the game, or something that happened which made the Challenge update coding go haywire.

Here is the list of the leaked Battle Pass Challenge list for this week:

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Dusty Divot (7)

Use a Jetpack (1)

Search Gravity Stones (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Greasy Grove (1) (HARD)

Minigun or Light Machine Gun Eliminations (2) (HARD)

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing (3) (HARD)

We just hope that Epic Games addresses this situation, as Fortnite has been currently one of the biggest games in the world. Many players who are waiting for the Battle Pass challenges to update might want to complete it as soon as possible and just enjoy the game as it is. With it updating on the 31st and again updating on next week’s Tuesday, players will have a little less time to complete the Challenges.

Fortnite Battle Royale is available on the PlayStation 4 right now, as a free download.