LEGO DC Super-Villains Teaser, Announcement Coming Tomorrow

Warner Bros. just released the a juicy little LEGO DC Super-Villains teaser. This is not the first time we’ve seen news about this title. Back in January 2018, there were quite a few reports and hints indicating that we will see a LEGO DC Villains game. Anyways, have a look at the video below people:

The teaser indicates a full reveal slated for tomorrow, and hopefully they’ll give us additional details about a brand new LEGO action game. Just looking at the Joker right now makes us think that poor, old Batsy is going to have his hands full.

We’ve had some pretty awesome LEGO releases in the past few years, including The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2. Apart from those, we also have the upcoming LEGO The Incredibles game (watch the trailer here) and, now, LEGO DC Super-Villains.

The LEGO DC Super-Villains teaser doesn’t tell us much, apart from the fact that we’ll be seeing Joker – the star villain of the DC Comics universe, if you will. We can’t wait to see the trailer tomorrow.

Personally, I’ve always enjoyed LEGO games, from the early LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Indiana Jones series, to the vast range of kick-ass LEGO titles we have today. What about you guys; how do you feel about this one?

[Source: WB Game YouTube]