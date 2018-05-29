Ready? Fight! Tekken World Tour Finals Announced

The Tekken World Tour Finals, the esports competition to determine who is the greatest Tekken fighter on the planet, has been announced for 2018. Heading to Europe for the very first time, 20 competitors will duke it out over two days to become the head of Mishima Zaibatsu. Or maybe just win a cash prize.

19 of the world’s best Tekken players will head to the Tekken World Tour Finals in Amsterdam on December 1, 2018 with the hopes of claiming the lion’s share of the $25,000 cash pot. An additional entrants will be added into the mix through the event’s on-site Last Chance Qualifier tournament.

The competition, which will see it take in venues as far-flung as Kuwait and Colombia on the road to Amsterdam, is currently being dominated by South Korea, with eight South Koreans taking their place in the top 10. Hoa Luu, a Jack-7 main from Georgia is also currently in the top 10, but there’s a long way to go until the players can take in the canals and clogs of Amsterdam for the Tekken World Tour Finals.

Tickets are yet to go on sale, so those wanting to be in on the action will be best served by keeping an eye on the official Tekken Twitter account.

The fighting series has come a long, long way from players mindlessly mashing buttons with Eddy Gordo while battling friends (no, just me?), and it appears that the Tekken World Tour Finals is another step towards Tekken achieving global fighting domination, at least in the virtual arena.