Tekken 8 Story Trailer Previews Fight Against Fate

Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 trailer, previewing the upcoming game’s story and the clash between Jin Kazam and his father, Kazuya Mishima.

The upcoming game will continue the ongoing story of the Tekken franchise and will deal with the disappearance of Heihachi Mishima. In the fallout, a battle between Mishima Zaibatsu and the Kazuya Mishima-led G Corporation came to a close, with Kazuya claiming power. Despite that, a rebel army led by Lars Alexandersson is looking to take down Kazuya with Jin’s help.

Check out the new Tekken 8 story trailer below:

Tekken 8 story centers on an ongoing clash

“With the disappearance of Heihachi Mishima, the all-out war between his Mishima Zaibatsu and the Kazuya Mishima-led G Corporation came to a close, as the latter seized victory due to its increased influence,” reads the game’s synopsis. “Even so, G Corp continued to wage war across the globe. Half a year later, peace is yet to return to the world. Various world leaders gathered at the behest of the United Nations, where they pledged to carry out sanctions against G Corp for as long as they refused disarmament. But then, Kazuya appeared as a representative of G Corp. He announced he would be rejecting their terms and immediately had his forces storm the assembly hall, turning it into a sea of flames along with the rest of New York.”

Tekken 8 is set to release on January 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A demo is out now for the PlayStation 5 and will be available on the Xbox Series X|S and PC next week.