Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Chapter Two Arrives in June

Earlier today, Frontier Developments announced that the second chapter of Elite Dangerous: Beyond will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next month on June 28. Beyond marks the third season for the space exploration game, and is free for all players while focusing on community-requested enhancements to the overall player experience found in Elite Dangerous.

You can check out a trailer for Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Chapter Two, which highlights some of these ambitions, below:

With the release of Chapter Two of the Beyond series comes a brand new Chieftain variant to the Alliance: the Alliance Challenger. Frontier Developments has also revealed that a selection of new wing missions, installation interactions, new settlements, and a cache of new Guardian weapons and technology will all be available to players once the second chapter goes live. This is the first of the two smaller installments coming to the game, with a large one planned in Q4 2018 that aims to bring Squadrons and improvements to Mining and Exploration.

For a summary of the many features coming in Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Chapter Two, check out below courtesy of Frontier Developments:

New Ship: Challenger

The Alliance continue to refine their warships in the face of the looming Thargoid threat. The Alliance Challenger, envisaged as a frontline combat vessel, has stronger armour than its Chieftain counterpart and will be able to soak up a significant amount of punishment. Wing Missions

First introduced in Chapter One of Beyond, we are introducing a range new Wing Mission types for you and your fellow Commanders to take on! Installation Interactions

In a similar fashion to the Megaship interactions, which were introduced in Chapter One, Commanders will now be able to scan and interact with Space Installations. Scan – Scanning the installation will allow Commanders to see what they can interact with: Turrets, Comms Arrays and Cargo Bays.

– Scanning the installation will allow Commanders to see what they can interact with: Turrets, Comms Arrays and Cargo Bays. Turret hack – Disable turrets protecting other potential hackable points. This will deactivate security measures put in place to protect the Comms Arrays and Cargo Bays.

– Disable turrets protecting other potential hackable points. This will deactivate security measures put in place to protect the Comms Arrays and Cargo Bays. Comms array – Get tradable data from the Comms Array.

– Get tradable data from the Comms Array. Cargo bay – Fire a limpet on the Cargo Bay to unlock and steal commodities and materials. Tech Brokers

Tech Brokers will allow commanders to unlock large weapons versions of the existing guardian tech weapons. These Tech Brokers will issue missions to collect Guardian data as well as materials and then, once delivered, will unlock certain Guardian modules of weapons for purchase. Will you turn your weapons on Thargoid or use them to pirate rival Commanders? Thargoids

Thargoids continue to be an intergalactic menace! With the Alliance introducing a new ship, the Thargoids intend to up their game too, introducing new Scouts that will buff other Scouts and increase their combat efficiency.

Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Chapter Two will be available on June 28, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.