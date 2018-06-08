God of War Tops Downloaded Game Charts for US PlayStation Store in May
The PlayStation Blog just released the top downloaded games from the PlayStation Store for the month of May, and unsurprisingly, God of War led the way with the most downloads. Taking the second spot was the recently released Detroit: Become Human, with Dark Souls: Remastered helping to solidify a top three filled with brand new titles. Elsewhere, Grand Theft Auto V and Gang Beasts continue to do well across the PlayStation Network, with both titles once again landing in the top 10. The full list of top-selling PlayStation 4, PS4 Free-to-Play, and PSVR games can be found below:
PS4 Games
- God of War
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- Conan Exiles
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Titanfall 2
- Grand theft Auto V
- Far Cry 5
- Gang Beasts
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
PS4 Free-to-Play Games
- H1Z1: Battle Royale
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Paladins
- Brawlhalla
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite
- DC Universe Online Free-to-Play
- Warframe
- America’s Army: Proving Grounds
- Don’t Bite Me Bro!
- Blacklight: Retribution
PSVR Games
- Killing Floor: Incursion
- Job Simulator
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Superhot VR
- CoolPaintVR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Knockout League
- Moss
- Just In Time Incorporated
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
The PlayStation Blog also has a look at the top PS3 game downloads, Vita games, and PS Classics, so if you didn’t see something here, make sure to head over and check out the full breakdown for the month of May. Did anything you bought make the charts for May? What do you think will take June’s top spot? Let us know what you think down below.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]