God of War Tops Downloaded Game Charts for US PlayStation Store in May

The PlayStation Blog just released the top downloaded games from the PlayStation Store for the month of May, and unsurprisingly, God of War led the way with the most downloads. Taking the second spot was the recently released Detroit: Become Human, with Dark Souls: Remastered helping to solidify a top three filled with brand new titles. Elsewhere, Grand Theft Auto V and Gang Beasts continue to do well across the PlayStation Network, with both titles once again landing in the top 10. The full list of top-selling PlayStation 4, PS4 Free-to-Play, and PSVR games can be found below:

PS4 Games God of War Detroit: Become Human Dark Souls: Remastered Conan Exiles Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Titanfall 2 Grand theft Auto V Far Cry 5 Gang Beasts Battlefield 1 Revolution PS4 Free-to-Play Games H1Z1: Battle Royale Fortnite Battle Royale Paladins Brawlhalla Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite DC Universe Online Free-to-Play Warframe America’s Army: Proving Grounds Don’t Bite Me Bro! Blacklight: Retribution PSVR Games Killing Floor: Incursion Job Simulator Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Superhot VR CoolPaintVR Arizona Sunshine Knockout League Moss Just In Time Incorporated Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

The PlayStation Blog also has a look at the top PS3 game downloads, Vita games, and PS Classics, so if you didn’t see something here, make sure to head over and check out the full breakdown for the month of May. Did anything you bought make the charts for May? What do you think will take June’s top spot? Let us know what you think down below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]