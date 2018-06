E3 2018: Respawn Announces Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

During the E3 2018 press conference, Respawn dropped the name of its upcoming Star Wars title. For holiday 2019, the Titanfall developer plans to release Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. The game will take place between Star Wars episodes three and four, and will be set during the part of the story when Jedi are being hunted down.