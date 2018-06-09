E3 2018: First Official Look at NBA Live 19 Shows Off More Customization

After reviving the NBA Live franchise last year, Electronic Arts is ready to take what they made last year and build it into a full-fledged franchise. Today, they showed off the first official look at the upcoming NBA Live 19 during their E3 2018 briefing. In it, we get a good look at the various courts and customization options that players will have available to them, while also getting a look at the improved looks of the game.

According to EA Sports, NBA Live 19 will see a much-improved animation system thanks to its Real Player Motion technology, hoping that the new tech results in smoother gameplay and a much more life-like feel for players. The NBA Live 19 demo releases later this year on August 24th, and more information is coming soon, so make sure to stay tuned.

NBA Live 19 is set to launch on September 7, 2018.