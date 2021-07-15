EA has confirmed there won’t be any Star Wars games at EA Play Live 2021 when the main show takes place on July 22. In fact, they confirmed there wouldn’t be any more news on the franchise until next year when they will “share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away“.

The publisher lost their exclusive rights over the Star Wars franchise at the start of this year. However, they will continue to make Star Wars titles in the future and one of those titles is heavily rumored to be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. EA has already confirmed the game is the first in a new franchise. Whatever is planned for the franchise within EA’s studios, the tweet implied we won’t hear anything about a new game until next year:

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away! — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) July 15, 2021

EA Play’s “fast-paced” 40 minute main show will take place on July 22 and will feature a look at “games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future”. As well as Star Wars those we definitely won’t be seeing include Dragon Age 4 and the new Mass Effect game. All of these will likely fall into the “all-to-distant future” category. BioWare didn’t give any hints as to when we will hear from their renowned RPGs though.

Confirmed to be appearing at the show is Battlefield 2042, which will be showing off a new currently redacted game mode by DICE LA (now Ripple Effect) that’s rumored to be a Battlefield Hub sandbox experience. Apex Legends will also be present and is likely to be showing off content for a brand new season. Gameplay featuring “explosive dice battles, time-freezing tactics and card collection” will be shown for the first time for Lost in Random.

Finally, there will be a couple of other games at the show. Most players are expecting to see the rumored Dead Space remake in progress at EA Motive. Their sporting titles have seemingly been relegated to spotlights outside of the main show. Madden NFL 22 will be shown on July 19, while FIFA 22 will be shown on July 20.