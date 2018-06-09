E3 2018: Star Wars Battlefront II Will Have Clone Wars Content

Despite the initial lukewarm reception to Star Wars Battlefront II, Electronic Arts has continued to update the game, and during their E3 2018 briefing, they confirmed that the game would be getting brand new content that focuses on the Clone Wars saga in the Star Wars mythology.

According to the company, sometime later this year, Star Wars Battlefront II will take players to Genesis, the original place of conflict for the Clone Wars in both the Star Wars prequel films and its surrounding media. DICE also revealed that iconic characters General Grievous, Count Dooku, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker will all be making their way to the game when the Clone Wars content launches.

The team also announced that a brand new squad system would be implemented over the summer that aims to make it much easier for players to play together and find games online. More information on everything announced today should come as the week progresses, so make sure to stay tuned.