Surprise! Unravel Two Out Today

Electronic Arts surprised everyone by announcing that Unravel Two is out today. Check out another trailer above and official description below:

Team up with Yarny in Unravel Two as you chase the spark of adventure. Form new bonds with friends in seamless local co-op, or create two Yarnys of your own and explore a blossoming world. Jump, slide, swing, and run faster than ever through beautiful natural landscapes and complex urban areas to solve challenging puzzles and watch your environment come to life.

Any of our readers picking this one up?