E3 2018: New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer Features Pirates of the Caribbean

We’ve seen plenty of times that Kingdom Hearts III will feature the Pixar portion of Disney. In fact, we’ve seen the same trailer across quite a few press conferences already. Finally, for the Sony press conference, we have a completely different trailer, and it’s one that doesn’t focus on strictly on Pixar and recent Disney Animation Studios works (Tangled, Frozen). Instead, we have Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pirates of the Caribbean was featured in Kingdom Hearts II, but it wasn’t done very well. This appears to be far better, and not just graphics-wise. Sora actually gets a decent costume, and there’s plenty of high seas adventure with the Black Pearl crew.

We also get some more insight into some of the background story with Organization XIII, and a character I swore I killed deader than dead in an earlier game. Maybe I’m wrong about this one character. I hope I’m wrong.

Square Enix also announced, for whatever reason, that they’re re-releasing the remastered re-release of Kingdom Hearts 1.5, 2.5, and 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue all together in one package with Kingdom Hearts III.

If you never played the games before, here’s your chance to play all 150+ hours of the games before tackling KH3.

Sony also announced a special, limited edition Kingdom Hearts PS4 Pro for preorder. Jerks.

Kingdom Hearts III will release on January 29, 2019.