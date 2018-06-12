New Hitman 2 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off More of Miami

When IO Interactive debuted Hitman 2 last week, the studio did so with a trailer that showed Agent 47 traversing through a sunny Miami. Now, the studio has released another new trailer, this time featuring some brief gameplay of our favorite assassin utilizing a variety of new items in his effort to take down targets. The trailer (above) still features some shots of Miami, but also features a variety of weapons, including a coconut, a fish, and a frying pan, all of which get used to take down enemies that might stand in Agent 47’s way.

The story of Hitman 2 seems to revolve around Agent 47 trying to track down the elusive Shadow Client, with the game taking him to brand new locations, including the sunny city of Miami. According to IO Interactive, when Hitman 2 launches in November it will be a complete title, meaning that there will be no episodic content like the series had when the latest game released.

In a press release alongside the announcement of the game, IO Interactive revealed that Hitman 2 will feature a brand new game mode. The Sniper Assassin mode will act as a standalone feature that brings a co-op experience to the Hitman series for the first time. Players will be able to work together online to take down targets, and those who want to play alone can also take on the challenge of the mode in a solo setting. Hitman 2 is currently available for preorder across various retailers, and players who preorder the Standard, Silver, or Gold, or Collector’s Edition of Hitman 2 will be able to try out the Sniper Assassin mode as an early access bonus.

Hitman 2 will launch on November 13, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.