Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Could be in the Works

As E3 2018 has progressed, the Cyberpunk 2077 information fountain has been gushing. Even from the initial trailer at Microsoft’s press briefing, we gained a lot from a ton of secret messaging, hidden in plain sight. From that we saw there, CD Projekt RED’s marketing messaging right now is single-player. But in a later interview with Eurogamer, the developer is hinting that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer could be implemented later, depending on how things go.

As one would expect from game dev talk, there’s no confirmation one way or another here as to what content will or will not appear in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s way too early to confirm. What can be confirmed, is that multiplayer is in “R&D,” which means Research and Development of course. This applies to both CD Projekt RED in general, and specifically with Cyberpunk 2077.

Regardless of what’s being experimented on, the messaging as it is now is crystal clear: Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player game. This, as the company stresses, is what is being sold, and what players will be purchasing at launch. If multiplayer does arrive in the future, that’s what it will be – future content that doesn’t have any bearing on the initial story and experience. For now, it’s fun to think about not only what kind of lifespan Cyberpunk 2077 might have compared to The Witcher III, and what could be in store even further down the line from CD Projekt RED.

[Source: Eurogamer]