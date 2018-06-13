In Déraciné, Players Are an Unseen Faerie Experiencing the Story

Immediately after the PlayStation E3 2018 briefing, FromSoftware surprised fans by unveiling Déraciné, a brand new VR game that marks the studios first foray into the technology. While we didn’t know much about the game then, Masaaki Yamagiwa – a Producer at Sony Computer Entertainment Japan Studio – has taken to the PlayStation Blog to detail the upcoming game.

According to Yamagiwa, the story of Déraciné unfolds in a secluded boarding school where six children spend their days. Players will take on the role of an unseen faerie that exists in a world of frozen time. As the story progresses, time will shift around you, allowing you to experience the story of the boarding house from various perspectives, areas, and even times.

“Our goal as we develop this title is to use the latest in VR technology to create a traditional adventure game or visual novel where the user explores a quiet world teeming with mysteries.” said Yamagiwa. The most important aspect of Déraciné, according to the producer, is the bond between the player and the children in the school. Using “fragmented storytelling,” players are shown various moments of the story that they will need to piece together as they go through the game.

Déraciné also marks the first time since the release of Bloodborne that Hidetaka Miyazaki, Japan Studio, and FromSoftware are all working together, and Miyazaki is excited for players to give it a try.“ The result is that the concept behind the title has changed little since those initial thoughts, and Déraciné has a warm, peculiar feel to it that is completely different from anything we have done before. I’d love for as many users as possible to give it a try.”

Déraciné is currently in development and scheduled to release sometime in 2018 exclusively for PlayStation VR.