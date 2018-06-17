Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Calm Fears of Possible Ban in Australia

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the stars of this year’s E3. The audience was awestruck by what they saw but a group of journalists hailing from Australia expressed concerns that the game could possibly be refused classification over its use of drugs. Their concerns are understandable since the country has a history of banning games and enforcing strict classification rules. However, CD Projekt RED doesn’t seem concerned.

“We’ve got a really great localization department, we’ve previously shipped Witcher 3 to markets that a lot of people told us we weren’t going to be able to ship in,” quest designer Patrick Mills told Game Informer. “So I’m confident we’ll be able to handle it.”

Cyberpunk 2077 also features full nudity but the developers say it’s for a good reason. “This is cyberpunk, so people augment their body,” game director Adam Badowski told Polygon. “So the body is no longer sacrum; it’s profanum. Because people modify everything, they are losing their connection to the body, to the meat. And that’s why we need to use the nudity in many situations.”

He added that one of the most important themes in the cyberpunk genre is people modifying themselves to the point where they become completely different persons.

