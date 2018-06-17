Project Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story’s Kickstarter Campaign Ends in Success, 600% Funded

Fatal Frame and Clock Tower inspired title Project Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story has ended its Kickstarter campaign, having successfully raised $60,027 via 1,083 backers. ProjectSenseDev’s Benjamin W Widdowson was seeking $10,000 for the 2.5D horror game.

Thanking fans for their support, the developer reflected upon its campaign and Project Sense‘s previous unsuccessful attempt at crowdfunding. Among other factors, the team acknowledged that adding Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS Vita as target platforms this time around helped in raising the required funds.

“It’s no secret that we captured the attention of console game collectors because of this,” reads a Kickstarter update. We’re told that the inclusion of consoles “provided a massive boost to the campaign” especially since it was picked up by console gaming press. “In particular, our ability to make an agreement with EastAsiaSoft for the production of physical copies had a great effect on the confidence of backers,” added ProjectSenseDev.

EastAsiaSoft has agreed to produce physical copies for Project Sense‘s PS Vita version provided that the developers can demonstrate that the game runs well on the handheld. At the moment, it’s unclear if physical versions will be available for those who didn’t back the campaign but ProjectSenseDev has indicated that it’s working on physical releases for all of the aforementioned platforms and doesn’t anticipate any roadblocks.

Project Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story will be out in Q2-Q3 2019.

[Source: Kickstarter]