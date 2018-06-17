Telltale Games’ Co-Founder and Former CEO Has Sued the Studio

Telltale Games co-founder and former CEO, Kevin Bruner, has sued the studio over his ousting last year.

Back in March 2017, we learned that Bruner was “stepping down” to make way for co-founder Dan Connors but that he will remain on Telltale’s Board of Directors. Marin Independent Journal now reports that the lawsuit alleges that the push to replace Bruner with an “outside” CEO came from Lionsgate board members after the company invested in Telltale in 2015. The plaintiff claims he was subsequently fired.

Bruner argues that Telltale was obligated to provide him informational support as he sold his shares in light of his removal. Instead, the management allegedly cut off all communication with him and his removal from board of directors came from a bloc that did not hold enough stock to cast votes.

“The net effect of Bruner’s alleged removal from the board of directors was that Bruner was deprived of relevant insight into the management and financial state of Telltale and the value of its shares,” reads the lawsuit.

Telltale Games has responded by calling the lawsuit “meritless” and accusing Bruner of “extracting revenge on a company already under financial strain.”

“The company is now working to turn around the decline that it experienced under plaintiff’s stewardship,” says Telltale.

[Source: Marin Independent Journal]