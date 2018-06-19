GameFly Pre-Played Blowout Sale Offers Great Deals on Dozens of Games

In case you didn’t know, GameFly is secretly the hottest spot on the Internet to get deals on video games. Seriously, the only way to get better overall deals than GameFly is arguing with people on your local Facebook marketplace, and nobody wants to do that. The latest GameFly sale is the rotating Pre-Played Blowout, during which even non-members can benefit from the very real perks of buying used from GameFly.

GameFly is normally a Netflix-like rental service, but the conceit (despite taking different forms over time) has always been that if you like the game you rented enough, you can keep it. There’s diminishing returns there as stock goes down over time, but this still generally applies to recent games. But when GameFly actually needs to get rid of stuff, that’s when the magic happens.

Hop on over to the PS4 section of the store right now, for example, and you can get hundreds of games for under 20 bucks, including more recent releases such as the Devil May Cry HD Collection, and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Even better, games like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Monster Hunter: World are on sale for $29.99, and those are prices you cannot beat elsewhere. Oh, and to top it all off, the cases come in excellent shape, and all the inserts (including DLC codes) are guaranteed as well.

