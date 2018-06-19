PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of June 19, 2018 – Call of Duty!

There are a ton of deals to check out, with some great discounts as long as you have that Plus subscription active. Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

Call of Duty Sale

PS4 Games Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition $34.99 ($24.99)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition $20.99 ($14.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III $0.00

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $93.99 ($29.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition $25.79 ($19.79)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $25.79 ($19.79)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe $59.99 ($49.99)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition $74.99 ($39.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $27.99 ($23.99)

PS3 Games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle $9.99 ($6.59)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition $31.49 ($22.49)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition $17.49 ($12.49)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Season Pass Bundle $37.59 ($29.59)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III $17.49 ($12.49)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III w/ Revolution Map $24.99 ($16.49)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Ultimate Edition $33.74 ($24.74)

Call of Duty: Black Ops w/ First Strike $19.99 ($13.19)

Call of Duty Classic $9.99 (6.59)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $27.99 ($19.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition $15.74 ($11.24)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 w/ Stimulus $9.99 ($6.59)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition $26.59 ($19.59)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 w/ DLC Collection $14.99 ($9.89)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle $17.19 ($13.19) PS Vita Games Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified $11.99 ($7.99)

All Other Deals

PS4 Games 36 Fragments of Midnight $2.24 ($2.09)

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux $3.99 ($3.74)

Expand $2.99

Expand + Soundtrack Bundle $3.99

FIFA 18 $23.99

FIFA 18 ICON Edition $49.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition $31.99

Midnight Deluxe $4.24 ($3.99)

Mitch: Berry Challenge $2.19 ($1.59)

Nightmare Boy $9.74

Pillar Deluxe Edition $3.99

Randal’s Monday $4.47 ($4.05)

Shining Resonance Refrain $44.99

SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition $23.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Super Pack 5 in 1 by 8Floor $11.99 ($7.99)

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $16.99 ($13.99)

Zenith $8.99 PS3 Games FIFA 18 Legacy Edition $23.99

Lost Dimension $11.99 ($9.99)

Sonic Adventure $1.99

Sonic Adventure 2 $3.74

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed $9.99

Sonic CD $2.49

Sonic Generations $9.99

Sonic the Fighters $2.49

Sonic The Hedgehog $1.99

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 $1.99

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I $3.49

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II $4.99

Sonic Unleashed $7.49

Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord $9.99 ($7.99)

Zeno Clash 2 $4.49 ($2.99) PS Vita Games 36 Fragments of Midnight $2.24 ($2.09)



Lost Dimension $11.99 ($9.99)

Midnight Deluxe $4.24 ($3.99)

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed $14.99

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for June.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.9