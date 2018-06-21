New Fire Pro Wrestling World Trailer Highlights Licensed NJPW Story Mode

Even if you don’t know your Okadas from your Omegas, Fire Pro Wrestling World is looking to grab your attention and become the king of the ring when it comes to the hellish squared circle that is the wrestling video game scene. However, if you are big on NJPW, you’re in luck. The game is coming with an extensive story mode based around the wrestling promotion, which the new Fire Pro Wrestling World trailer is only too keen to point out. Plus, if you don’t have a clue what NJPW is, you won’t have to wait long to jump in and get acquainted.

Launching August 9 in Japan and August 28 in North America (a European release date has yet to be announced), Fire Pro Wrestling World is not only coming equipped with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from the series, deathmatches, intricate gameplay, and all the rest of it, but also a complete NJPW story mode.

You don’t need to be fluent in Japanese or Strong Style to see that, towards the end of the trailer, your (assumingly) custom character is offered the choice to join one of NJPW’s big stables, including Los Ingobernables and CHAOS. Expect more branching paths and the opportunity to clash with the best NJPW has to offer as you look to rise up the ranks and earn the respect of the likes of Tanahashi and Naito this August.