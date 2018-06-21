The Crew 2 Open Beta Starts Today

Ubisoft confirmed during the E3 2018 that the The Crew 2 open beta is on its way. Their upcoming multiplatform racer The Crew 2 has already shown much promise. Players can sign up via the beta link and through a Uplay account (yeah, I know, Uplay is evidently still a thing). Ya know, it’s about time we had some proper racing going on.

If you guys managed to download the beta, install it now, because you should also know that the file weighs about 27GB, so see that you have enough space for that one before you dive into all that racing goodness. Incidentally, if you are keen to try out the beta, you’ll be glad to know that it encompasses a huge open world map, waiting to be explored. There was a closed beta as well, so you can check out some gameplay footage from that.

The Crew 2 is going to launch on June 29, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. In addition to that, players will be able to snatch The Gold Edition that gives them a chance to play three days early on June 26, 2018. During the E3 2018 Ubisoft also unveiled a special edition of The Crew 2, which they are referring to as the “Motor Edition,” which includes the season pass and more in-game content (outfits and vehicles).

Anybody interested in the open beta The Crew 2?