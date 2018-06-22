Hitman 2 Leak Discloses Possible Locations

While the games industry recovers from the hangover that was E3 2018, it seems the industry just can’t get a handle on its alcohol. Only a few days after the massive event, a new Hitman 2 leak has popped up on Reddit. Someone managed to sift through Hitman 2’s source code and extract the various missions that’ll be featured once it hits store shelves this November, suggesting that there are six locations the stealth-action sequel is set to take place in. Apparently, we’re going to perform assassinations all over the world, as we travel from New Zealand to Columbia to the North Atlantic. Maybe Reddit is the reason we can’t have nice things.

Shortly before this leak dropped, the Hollywood Reporter talked with IO Interactive’s Executive Producer, Markus Friedl, about how much larger Hitman 2 is compared to the 2016 original. “What you saw was only part of the free demo. So, in the final one, it’s going to be an even bigger sandbox experience”, Friedl said during at lengthy demo at EA’s conference. He was talking about the amount of NPCs in the game, which there are reportedly thousands. “Our Miami location that you see in the final builld is a location where I think we’ve turned everything up a notch again. We have almost 2,000 NPCs in that location, combined with a new feature also where you can blend into crowds. Many, many more tools and items for the player to pick up on, a fish being a very popular example. So that’s another thing—adding another layer of fidelity. [It’s] very much about how many pieces and what tools we are giving the player in order to interact with this world and how can the world react to the player’s actions.”

Agent 47 will be sniping his way onto PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One when Hitman 2 launches on November 13, 2018. Watch the E3 2018 reveal trailer above.

[Source via COGConnected]