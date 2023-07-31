Helldivers 2 PS5 Release Date Window Possibly Leaked

The release date window for PS5 console exclusive Helldivers 2 has apparently leaked via a Sony Interactive Entertainment partnership program document. It’s unclear how the document leaked, but if accurate, Helldivers 2 will be yet another entry in a jam-packed fall 2023 schedule.

Insider Gaming, who claims to have gotten a hold of the Sony partnership “mission briefing,” claims that the document asks creators to “mention that the game will be released in October.” An exact release date has not been mentioned. The website recons that this portion of the briefing was added by mistake since Helldivers 2 has not officially been given a release month.

Interestingly, over the weekend, fans discovered that Helldivers 2 has just been granted a Mature (17+) rating by U.S. rating board ESRB. It’s not unheard of for publishers to announce release dates for games shortly after their ratings are published.

All of this leads us back to rumors that Sony has another big showcase planned for 2023, during which it’ll share more Project Q handheld details, reveal a revised PS5 model, and share video game updates. Helldivers 2’s release date announcement may have been planned for said showcase.