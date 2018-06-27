July 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Include Heavy Rain, Rayman 3

The end of June means anticipating July’s PlayStation Plus free games list and it’s finally here. Below are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on July 3rd.

Leaving the Instant Game Collection

Entering the Instant Game Collection in North America and Europe

Heavy Rain (PS4): On the heels of Detroit: Become Human‘s success, we get Quantic Dream’s Heavy Rain, an interactive action-adventure thriller featuring four protagonists involved with the mystery of the Origami killer. So those who loved Detroit: Become Human‘s weighted choices will feel right at home if they missed this last gen game.

Absolver (PS4), an online-based, martial arts-focused action game. This title is all about learning how to create unique strike, parry, and feint combinations, while exploring a dynamic world with dedicated PvP and PvE areas.

Rayman 3 HD (PS3): save the Crossroad of Dreams with Rayman and Globox in this classic platformer.

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess (PS3): revive the devil by trapping humans in this strategy game.

Space Overlords (PS Vita): purge the evil contaminating the planets by destroying all the structures throughout the planets in this action game. Owning this title on Vita also transfers over to the PS3 and PS4.

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma, (PS Vita): get ready for puzzles and fully animated story sections in this interactive adventure title. Multiple endings and non linear story mechanics may lead to some replay value.

These titles will become available on July 3rd, 2018. Until then, subscribers will still be able to redeem June’s line-up of titles. Once a title is redeemed, you can download and play it at any time as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

What do you think of the July 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!