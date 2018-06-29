How to Unlock the All-New Crash Bandicoot Future Tense Level in the N. Sane Trilogy

Today marks the release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on the Xbox One and Switch, ending the PS4’s exclusivity period, but PlayStation players can still get a new piece of the action. Announced at E3, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is getting a completely original level called Future Tense. Vicarious Visions previously released Stormy Ascent, a finished version of a cut level from the original Crash Bandicoot.

Future Tense is a new level based on some elements and ideas that Naughty Dog was playing around with when they developed the original game. Vicarious Visions fleshed out the idea, adding a new daytime version of the Future world in Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. The studio says it will challenge even the most hardcore players, remixing familiar Crash elements in new and fun ways that we’ve never seen before. There’s the traditional gems and relic to collect, along with a tough Death Route.

Activating the new Future Tense level is really easy. If you’ve got an old copy of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, you’ll have to hop onto the PlayStation Store and search for the Future Tense level as an add-on to download. Once downloaded and installed, it can be found on a new platform in the hub area of Crash Bandicoot 3. This platform will take you to the all-new 51st level to challenge your Crash Bandicoot skills.

All new pressings of the N. Sane Trilogy disc (and presumably new downloads, along with the Xbox One and Switch releases) come with the Future Tense and Stormy Ascent levels packaged in. Stormy Ascent is also a free download for any players that already own the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Will you be playing Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy again now that there’s a whole new level available? Are you excited to play the new Crash Bandicoot Future Tense level?