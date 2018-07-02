PSA: Last Chance to Redeem PlayStation Plus Free Games for June

Today is your last chance to grab the PlayStation Plus free games for June! XCOM 2 and Trials Fusion, along with four other titles will be going away. Starting tomorrow, July 3, an all new lineup of games will be introduced. You don’t have to download the games right away. Once they are redeemed, as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you will have access to these games whenever you want to download and play them.

You can redeem each of them by heading over to the PlayStation Store and adding them to your cart, or by logging in on your PS4 and visiting the PS Plus tab. July 3 will introduce the narrative choice thriller, Heavy Rain. You’ll also get access to Absolver, a bizarre hybrid of multiple genres. Both PS4 titles this month are excellent games that should be experienced. The PS3 and Vita titles, while less exciting, do at least offer something to subscribers on those platforms.

Leaving the Instant Game Collection (Last Chance to Redeem)

Entering the Instant Game Collection on June 5 in North America and Europe

Along with redeeming the PS Plus games, you should check out the sales happening on the PS Store right now. There’s a massive list of great PlayStation deals that you won’t want to miss, including big discounts for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Have you redeemed the PlayStation Plus free titles for June yet? Are you excited for Heavy Rain and Absolver to enter the fray tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.