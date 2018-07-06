Nine New Destiny 2: Forsaken Supers Detailed, New Ability Trees for Every Subclass

Game Informer’s August cover story is Destiny 2: Forsaken, just ahead of the massive expansion’s September 4 release. They’ll have a full month of coverage on everything coming with the content that killed Cayde-6, but those who subscribe to the digital version of the magazine already have the cover story in their hands. I personally love the design and layout of a print magazine, so I don’t have mine yet. Thanks to the (space) magic of the internet, Reddit has already compiled some of the juiciest details, including an overview of all nine new supers coming with Forsaken.

The new supers are not all new subclasses, but rather an additional third skill cluster on the existing nine subclasses. Each one retains the spirit of the subclass while providing entirely new play styles and options that players can lean into. Some of the specialties offer a clear hero shooter vibe, with some supers and abilities that are very reminiscent of those in Overwatch.

Destiny 2: Forsaken Supers

Titan

Void Sentinel: Code of the Commander

Melees cause explosions. All void ability damage attaches a detonator to enemies. Any additional damage causes an explosion to go off, and any enemies caught in the explosion get a detonator of their own. Detonator explosions cause your and allies grenade energy to slightly recharge.

Super: Banner Shield – Can be used offensively to hit enemies, but holding guard will now create a barrier of light that absorbs enemy attacks while allowing friendly fire to pass through. Think Reinhardt or Brigette from Overwatch.

Solar Sunbreaker: Code of the Devastator

Melees will throw a hammer which remains in the world. If you retrieve it where it fell, your melee energy will be fully recharged and health regen will be triggered. Solar ability kills increase a damage multiplier up to 3x.

Super: Siege Hammer – Wield a flaming maul, a giant hammer that slams that ground and leaves flame tornadoes in its wake.

Arc Striker: Code of the Missile

Pressing the melee button while in the air with slam the Titan into the ground, granting some super energy. Sliding into ammo will automatically reload the equipped weapon and grant increased weapon damage for a limited time.

Super: Thundercrash – Fly through the air like a missile, guiding your Titan to land in a specific area, dealing massive area-of-effect damage to any enemies caught in the blast.

Hunter

Void Nightstalker: Way of the Wraith

Melee smoke bombs damage and slow down enemies caught in the smoke. Precision kills cause the Hunter to go invisible and gain truesight, which grants the ability to see enemies through walls.

Super: Spectral Blades – Become one with the shadows and channel your inner assassin, stealthily getting behind foes for lethal stabs without them ever knowing you were there.

Solar Gunslinger: Way of a Thousand Cuts

Melee attacks send out an entire fan of burning blades. Burning enemies recharge the Hunter’s dodge, and killing burning enemies recharges the knife trick melee.

Super: Blade Barrage – Instead of a gun, the Hunter now doubles down on their skills with knives, creating a volley of explosive kills from the burning blades.

Arc Arcstrider: Way of the Current

Sliding before a melee unleashes an uppercut with the arc staff. Melee hits increase the Hunter’s reload speed. Arc abilities electrify enemies and melee attacks while electrified will disorient enemies and recharge your abilities.

Super: Whirlwind Guard – The Arcstrider staff works as usual, but you can now also create a guard by spinning the staff in front of you, which will reflect projectiles back at enemies and triple any staff damage donw after the guard.

Warlock

Void Voidwalker: Attunement of Fission

Atomic Breach melee attack causes a ranged void explosion. Holding the grenade button makes a small area-of-effect supernova. Void ability kills heal the Warlock and recharge ability energy.

Super: Nova Warp – The Warlock can teleport short distances before exploding with void energy at the target location.

Arc Stormcaller: Attunement of Control

Melees will throw an electricity ball that will detonate and fire a lightning bolt straight down from its location. Arc kills have a chance to create Ionic Traces, with are arc energy that travels towards the Warlock. These Traces recharge abilities.

Super: Chaos Reach – Fire a focused beam of high-damage arc energy that can either be held for the full duration of the Super, or deactivated to conserve Super energy.

Solar Dawnblade: Attunement of Grace

Melee attacks with set enemies on fire, but grant empowerment to allies. Holding the grenade button turns it into a Blessing, a projectile that will heal allies and drop overshield orbs on the ground. Abilities that heal or empower recharge all non-Super abilities.

Super: Well of Radiance – Impaling the solar sword into the ground creates a massive aura that grants rapid healing and empowerment to allies.

Some of these new subclass trees sound like they will be a lot of fun to use. The abilities seem like they can offer new ways for people to play, and I wonder if the other ability trees are getting any tweaks to account for all of these new things players can now do. Bungie has said that three of the new Super/subclass trees will launch with Forsaken on September 4, and the others will follow a few weeks later, allowing people time to earn them and try each of them out.

Don’t forget that Forsaken will also bring Collections to Destiny 2, so you can start deleting some of those vaulted items you never use. The Power level cap is being raised to 400 this summer, just ahead of Forsaken’s release. July’s Update 1.2.3 will also bring the Solstice of Heroes event, which is as yet not detailed. Expect to learn more on that next week.

