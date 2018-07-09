The Division 2’s Campaign and Endgame Content Can Be Played Solo

For those of us who prefer playing games of the online variety solo, luck is on our side. Similar to the first game in the Tom Clancy series, The Division 2 allows for solo play in its entirety. Which includes the story campaign and endgame content, according to game director Mathias Karlson.

Karlson shared the following with AusGamers:

You can play through the entire story campaign into endgame and [then the] endgame [content], alone. [But] you can also do the same content [in] two, three, or four player co-op. Or eight player co-op, two full groups in the raid if you opt into the challenge that we’re adding. So it’s very important for us that you get to pick.

Karlson continues, explaining that the “core principle” behind The Division 2 revolves around there not being a right or wrong way to experience the game. “Many people at the office are, like, ‘that’s cool, I like it in certain activities. But I want to have the bulk of the experience alone when I’m out exploring’. So there’s no right or wrong.”

Whether or not single-player options will factor into raids remains to be seen. Since The Division 2 marks the first debut of raids in the series, there’s no precedent to reference. However, considering the mode features eight-player cooperative experiences with extensive challenges, it seems unlikely.

The game director also teased what’s in store for the Dark Zone this time around. “We are going to get you a revamped Dark Zone experience, I can say that much. Really building on what we talked about before: the learnings of running it live and that very unique atmosphere, and essence of what the Dark Zone is. But transferred into gameplay.”

So far, the sequel to the 2016 hit appears as though it builds upon what’s already established. The first game’s initial release admittedly launched in bad shape. Within a year, however, updates based around improving The Division led to a completely different experience that exceeded expectations. If all goes well, this new entry should have no trouble in keeping the same momentum.

The Division 2 launches on March 15, 2019.

[Source via PCGamesN]