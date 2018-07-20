Jurassic World Evolution Game Sells One Million Dinosaur Copies

Fans of Jurassic Park and, more specifically, Jurassic World Evolution should rejoice as its developers, Frontier Developments, have announced that the dinosaur simulator has officially sold one million copies. According to a report by GamesIndustry.Biz, “The game became part of Steam’s Platinum best-sellers within just weeks of its June 12th launch on PC. The one million sales were achieved over five weeks across all platforms – both digital and physical releases.”

Frontier Developments’ CEO, David Braben, was ecstatic to share the news. “We are really pleased with Jurassic World Evolution and are delighted to have crossed the 1 million unit threshold so quickly,” Braben said. “There is no doubt that initial sales have benefitted from the worldwide awareness created by the film release, but it’s the quality of the game that’s really important and I believe our team have done a terrific job in creating a game that a wide range of players are now enjoying around the world.”

In our review of the game, we gave it a 7/10, saying, Jurassic World Evolution is – in many ways – the game that you make it. Fans of the franchise will jump for joy as they stumble across the classic original movie skins for the ranger jeeps while Dr. Ian Malcolm explains his theory on the meaning of life in a voiceover. They’ll be so happy that a lot of the flaws can and will be overlooked by those people. For those who maybe only have a passing interest, there’s still a solid and overly addictive game to be found, but they’ll have to look past a fair few missed steps.”

Jurassic World Evolution is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: GamesIndustry.Biz]