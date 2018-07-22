Upcoming Overwatch Patch to Nerf Mercy, Balance Other Support Heroes

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that it’s currently working on an Overwatch patch that focuses on balancing the game’s support heroes. While most characters in the category will be receiving slight buffs, Mercy’s healing output will be nerfed.

Here’s what’s in store:

Ana Nano Boost additionally heals the target instantly for 300 HP. Brigitte Shield Bash cooldown increased from 6 to 7 seconds. Lúcio Sound Barrier effect increased 50% from 500 to 750 shields.

Crossfade aura radius increased 20% from 10m to 12m. Mercy Primary fire healing beam reduced 17% from 60 HP/s to 50 HP/s. Moira Healing resource base regen rate increased 20%.

Explaining Mercy’s nerf, developer Geoff Goodman said that while she’s designed to heal more than other support heroes, the difference between her and other characters’ healing output is significant enough to make it very difficult to compete against her. “Reducing her healing output will close this gap a little, but she will still maintain her status as the go-to pick for raw healing power,” he explained. “We’ll keep an eye on her to make sure she is still a strong pick.”

As usual, the aforementioned changes will hit Overwatch‘s public test realm first, following which they’ll be rolled out across all platforms.

What do our readers think of the update?

[Source: Blizzard]