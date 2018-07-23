New Spider-Man PS4 Details Hint at More Villains

As San Diego Comic-Com 2018 has come to a close, journalists finally have the chance to parse the various interviews and panels conducted on the show’s floor. As previously mentioned in a separate report published here, Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man made an appearance, though Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man had more of a presence than we initially thought. At a panel during day three of SDCC 2018, the developers – including Creative Director Bryan Intihar, Art Director Jacinda Chew, Game Director Ryan Smith, and Marvel Games’ Executive Director Bill Rosemann – sat down to talk all things Marvel’s Spider-Man. A bunch of new details about the game was recorded and posted by gaming outlet GamingCircle.

During the panel, it was revealed that the city of New York will be “treated just like the team would any character with its own personality and feel.” Though none of Insomniac’s employees explicitly said Marvel’s Spider-Man would feature a dynamic and living world, it can be assumed that the developers are at least shooting for a world that interacts with Spider-Man. “The citizens react to [Spider-Man] when he zips around the city. They will greet him, take selfies with him, high-five him, and more. This also changes as the story evolves.”

What’s most interesting about the panel, however, was the discussion of villains. “Chew mentioned that when designing the villains, the team looks at the long history of what has been done on them before. For instance, Electro used to have a giant starfish mask. In order to modernize it, Insomniac turned it into a scar on his face. They kept his iconic green and yellow colors and modernized his powers by making them realistic with a tech element.” Though we’ve seen a good amount already – seven, to be exact – it seems there are more: “There are more villains besides those we saw so far, and Intihar’s favorite has yet to be shown.” The one villain we have yet to see is the Green Goblin and he makes an appearance in almost everything Spider-Man related, so it’ll be interesting if Norman Osborn and his megacorporation Oscorp shows up to ruin Spider-Man’s day.

Last week, Intihar announced via Twitter that Laura Bailey – prolific voice actor who’s appeared in games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Gears of War 4, Injustice 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and many more – would be voicing Mary Jane.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will be swinging exclusively onto the PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018. And if you fancy bundles, check out the Spider-Man PS4 bundles that’ll be available the same day.

[Source: GamingCircle]