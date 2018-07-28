‘Robust’ Vampyr Sales Result in Increased Revenue for Publisher Focus Home Interactive

Vampyr is officially a commercial success, if publisher Focus Home Interactive’s Q1 financial report is anything to go by. The French company announced that it has generated €28.5 million in revenue, a 23 percent year-on-year increase, thanks in part to “robust” sales of the Dontnod Interactive title.

“After an outstanding performance in the comparable quarter of 2017, when the successful launch of The Surge lifted sales 24% to €23.2m, the success of Vampyr marks a new milestone for Focus Home Interactive,” reads the report.

We’re told that after just one week on the market, the game became a best-seller in France, Germany, UK, and “many other countries.” “This success provides again evidence of the company’s drive to deliver original game concepts set in high-potential universes, both in its capacity as games publisher and as a partner to creative studios,” wrote Focus Home.

The publisher’s back catalog, which includes MudRunner and Farming Simulator 17, accounted for 29 percent of total sales. 90 percent of Focus Home’s total sales now come from international markets.

Looking forward, Focus Home hopes to continue improving its financial position with the release of Fear the Wolves and Insurgency: Sandstorm in 2019. Both titles are headed to consoles and PC.

The publisher will be in attendance at this year’s gamescom.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive]