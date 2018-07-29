EA ‘Pleased’ With Excitement Surrounding Anthem, Says Community Showing ‘Great Interest’

In a recent earnings call following the publication of its Q1 financial results, Electronic Arts executive Andrew P. Wilson said that the publisher is “pleased” with the excitement that’s building for BioWare’s Anthem.

We’re told that the recent EA Play demo sessions for the game were “packed from beginning to end,” and that the gaming community is continuing to show “great interest and anticipation.”

“BioWare is building incredible depth and gameplay innovation into this new shared world experience, and we look forward to sharing much more with our players in the months ahead, including pre-launch opportunities to jump into the game,” Wilson continued.

EA revealed that its three-day E3 event in June was a success and that trailers and player-generated content of the publisher’s games garnered over 165 million views worldwide. Other than Anthem, EA Play hosted demos for Battlefield V, EA Sports titles, Command & Conquer Rivals, and more.

“Media and critics were also excited by what they played, with our games receiving more than 60 awards, including Best of Awards from E3 Game Critics for Anthem, Battlefield V, and FIFA 19,” Wilson told investors, adding that the response to Battlefield V‘s alpha exceeded EA’s expectations.

Battlefield V is set to release on October 19, 2018 and Anthem is scheduled for February 22, 2019.

[Source: Seeking Alpha]