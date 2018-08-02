Horizon Zero Dawn Board Game Announced, Launching Later This Year

While a proper video game sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn may not be here quite yet, those waiting for another adventure in Aloy’s world can still get their fix. Announced at Gen Con 2018, a Horizon Zero Dawn board game is coming from Steamforged Games, makers of the Dark Souls and Resdient Evil 2 board games.

The game has actually been in the works since before Horizon released on the PS4. Steamforged has been working directly with Sony and Guerrilla Games for two years on this project. The events are all considered canon, and Guerilla has even dubbed this game as the next Horizon. It’s not a story-heavy game, but it does take place after the events of the video game.

The Horizon Zero Dawn board game is meant to be played cooperatively, with players engaging on hunts together. There is a competitive element, however, for who gets the highest score. A session of the game is meant to be completed in an hour and a half to two hours. Sessions will include five hunts, each one getting progressively harder than the last. The whole thing culminates in an encounter with a giant beast. Monsters are represented by miniatures of Horizon‘s robotic beasts, which Steamforged acquired 3D models of from Guerilla to use. The board will change with each fight, and just like the video game, stealth is a key component of successful hunts.

At the start of each game, players will pick a class and accompanying skill cards. As you progress and get stronger, you can replace your weaker cards with more effective ones, and power up your character.

A Kickstarter for the Horizon Zero Dawn board game will be launching later this year. The campaign will be to gain visibility and raise production funds. Steamforged is also looking to the community to help refine the game and see what fans want out of it.

[Source: IGN, SteamForged]