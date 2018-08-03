Monkey King: Hero is Back Coming to PlayStation 4 in 2019

Monkey King: Hero is Back, the video game based on the hit Chinese film, will be debuting on PlayStation 4 early next year. The first game cooperatively developed by Chinese and Japanese development teams, it will be developed by HexaDrive. Oasis Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and October Media are producing it.

Monkey King: Hero is Back centers around three main characters. Titular Monkey King, Pigsy, and child Liu Jiang. As the three progress on their journeys, they discover things about themselves and each other. Monkey King: Hero is Back broke the record the highest-grossing animated film in China when it was released, with a gross of $153 million. The game promises over houtenrs of story content.

The Monkey King game came was showcased at ChinaJoy 2018 with a playable 15-minute demo. In it, players had to conquer all challenges, and reach a save point, all while protecting Liu Jiang. It was co-presented by Oasis Games and SIE Japan Asia. Watch the new trailer below:

Monkey King: Hero is Back is going to be released in China in early 2019 for PlayStation 4, and other regions will soon follow. This is one of very few Chinese-developed games to get make it out West, so it will be a significant release for sure.