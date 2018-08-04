Two New Characters Announced for Upcoming Fighting Game Omen of Sorrow

Two new characters have been added to Omen of Sorrow‘s roster, publisher SOEDESCO and developer AOne Games announced at EVO 2018. The brief trailer below highlights mummified man Imhotep and scientist Adam.

An official description of the characters is as follows:

Imhotep

The mummified man known as Imhotep claims to have once been a god, who was betrayed and dismembered. His limbs were spread across the world and he has spent millennia trying to put his body back together. In combat, Imhotep can sever his body parts and magically let them attack separately from each other. He also possesses the powers to summon a fiery ball of light and a horde of mummies to the battlefield. Adam

A promising scientist by the name of Victor Frankenstein lost his mind to the occult when he became involved with count Vladislav III. It’s from this unholy union between science and magic that Adam was born, at the cost of his father’s life. Today, Adam wanders Europe in search for someone who can bring his father back. In addition to his brutal muscle strength, Adam can also use shocking lightning powers to knock out his enemies.

Omen of Sorrow is in development for PlayStation 4 and is expected to release in late 2018.