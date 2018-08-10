Owlboy Limited Edition Delayed in North America

Owlboy is an indie darling that made its PC debut back in 2016, before flying to other platforms like the PlayStation 4. Now it’s preparing to land onto store shelves, but not right away. Owlboy Limited Edition is facing its second delay in North America.

Originally slated to appear on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 13, 2018, the Owlboy Limited Edition’s first delay occurred in order to ensure a worldwide release. However, this won’t happen. Owlboy Limited Edition won’t arrive in the United States or Canada until September 28, 2018. Fortunately for everyone else, this collector’s edition will still arrive in other regions on August 31st, 2018.

This time around, the delay was caused by the complex assembly and distribution process regarding all the special items which, according to the Owlboy press release, are as follows:

Owlboy base game for Nintendo Switch™ or PlayStation®4

Certificate of authenticity with a unique Limited Edition number

Original Soundtrack physical copy featuring the majestic Owlboy sounds

Owlboy notebook for logging all your adventures

Owlboy manual full of useful information about the game

Two pins one of the Owlboy logo and one of main character Otus

Two metal coins inspired by the collectible ‘Buccanary coins‘ in the game

Pin box to safely store your pins and coins

Sticker sheet with seventeen magnificent Owlboy stickers

Owlboy is already available digitally. Again, the collector’s edition releases for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on September 28, 2018 in North America and on August 31, 2018 everywhere else.