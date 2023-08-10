Quake 2 Ultimate Strogg Edition Includes Mini Adrianator Ship, Physical Pre-Orders Go Live Soon

Quake 2 was supposed to be a surprise announcement at today’s QuakeCon but, along with being prematurely leaked and rated, the game appeared on the PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4 a bit too early. One thing Bethesda Softworks did keep quiet, though, is that there will also be a physical edition of Quake 2 that comes in standard edition, Special Edition, and Ultimate Strogg Edition variants, the latter of which includes a mini Adrianator ship.

Pre-orders for the Quake 2 Ultimate Strogg Edition start soon

Pre-orders for the Quake 2 standard edition, Special Edition, and Ultimate Strogg Edition will all begin at 10 a.m. ET August 11, on Limited Run Games. The standard edition is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The Special Edition and Ultimate Strogg Edition are available for all of those platforms as well as PC.

The standard edition of the game will include a region-free disc for PS5, PS4, and Xbox, or a region-free physical cart for Nintendo Switch. It is $34.99.

The Quake 2 Special Edition is priced at $84.99 and will include these items:

Physical Copy of Quake II

Quake II Two-Piece Collector’s Box

Quake II SteelBook

Reversible 18″x24″ Poster

Briefing Document

Dog Tags

Finally, the Ultimate Strogg Edition is available for the loftier price of $149.99. This includes the following items:

Physical copy of Quake II

Quake II Strogg Collector’s Box

Quake II Special Edition Two-Piece Collector’s Box

Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Quake II steelbook

Reversible 18″x24″ poster

Mini Metal Adrianator Ship

Military Service Challenge Coin

Combat Service Patch

Briefing document

Dog tags

Pre-orders will run until September 10, 2023. Limited Run noted that it could take four to six months after the pre-order window has closed before players receive their game. But for those who don’t want to wait, the Quake 2 remaster is already available digitally.