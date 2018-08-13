Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Takes to the Seas with a Naval Combat Trailer

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag introduced the wonderful world of naval combat to Ubisoft’s long-running franchise. Except for a few short sections in Assassin’s Creed Origins, naval warfare hasn’t been a pillar in the series since Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Naturally, its implementation in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will feature a major overhaul.

Technology employed during the Golden Age of Piracy is a far cry from what the Ancient Greeks used. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s latest gameplay trailer depicts as much, while showing off other gameplay systems surrounding the naval functions.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Game Director, Scott Phillips narrated the video, where Adrestia, the game’s ship, is shown in its full glory. As a trireme ship, the Adrestia relies on rowing to function, which turns the series’ maritime combat on its head. Instead of cannons and other mounted weapons, speed and ramming is essential to eliminating threats on the high seas. Weapons, such as javelins and arrows, are also key to surviving naval warfare. Upgrading these ranged weapons allows for the strengthening of volleys and shots.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s mechanics themselves aren’t all that’s been altered, either. According to Phillips, lieutenants on the Adrestia “must be recruited by locating skilled crew in the world. This can be done by scouting with Ikaros [an eagle ally] and finding people with interesting skills.” In the gameplay video above, the scouting occurs at a military guarded fort. After lieutenants are recruited, they require a monetary incentive to remain in the player’s employ.

In addition to offering aid on board the ship and in combat situations, each lieutenant brings their own set of skills to the crew. They also allow provide additional customization options for the Adrestia. As Phillips explained it, though, lieutenants are most important when boarding enemy ships. Therefore, similar to loot, these NPCs come in rarities. Unfortunately, specifics are presently unknown.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey sails onto the Playstation 4, PC, and Xbox One on October 5, 2018.

[Source: IGN]