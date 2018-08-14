Remedy Shows Off Control’s Body Throwing Mechanic

A short clip recently appeared on Control’s official Twitter account, showing off a newly implemented game mechanic—body throwing. Let the bodies hit the floor?

You can check out the clip of Control’s body throwing mechanic below, which Remedy Entertainment refers to as a “work in progress”:

Yes, you can also throw bodies around in Control. Our dev team just implemented this into the game, so it’s very rough around the edges and far from finished, but we wanted to share this with you all. Thoughts? #ControlRemedy #WIP #workinprogress #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/UzxFRSKchE — Control (@ControlRemedy) August 10, 2018

Apparently, not only can you throw bodies, but these projectiles also wreak havoc on whatever obstacles stand in their path. Details on how this all works are being kept quiet, but it’s an intriguing reveal nonetheless.

Is Control‘s newly added mechanic itself something to write home about? It depends on who’s asked. However, what does deserve attention is Remedy Entertainment’s candor about its development process. At this stage in development, gameplay videos are carefully crafted and scripted to show off the best a team has on offer. That Remedy Entertainment has willingly shared content that’s “rough around the edges” is both rare and incredible.

With an ongoing developer diary series, which has detailed story-driven gameplay and Control’s setting, Remedy Entertainment is already keeping fans apprised of the game’s progress. Should more teases like the one above continue to surface, the wait for Control’s eventual release won’t seem so difficult.

A tentative synopsis from Control’s E3 2018 announcement reads as follows:

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director struggling to regain Control. This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine challenges players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for.

As of now, Remedy’s latest does not have an official release date.

[Source via GamingBolt]