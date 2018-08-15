Nominees for Gamescom 2018 Awards Announced, Including Mysterious Unrevealed Title

Gamescom doesn’t even start until next week, but the nominees for the show’s awards have already been announced. Games from a variety of genres will compete to take one of 16 awards. These awards will be decided by a panel of judges, made up of a variety of journalists and YouTubers. The lineup of judges has not been announced.

For context, no more than three games can be nominated in each category, though some only have two. 31 games overall are nominated. Some of the games nominated include PlayStation-exclusive titles like Spider-Man and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. There’s also a mysterious game called Project Mephisto, which is apparently a working title. Might we get a reveal at the conference? Also interesting is Life is Strange 2 being billed as a “family game.” Maybe Europeans have looser restrictions.

Here is the list of nominees for the 2018 Gamescom Awards.

Best Action Game Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Metro Exodus (Deep Silver) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard) Best Add-on/DLC Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard) State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft) Best Casual Game Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix) Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media) Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media) Best Family Game Lego DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment) Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix) Super Mario Party (Nintendo) Best Puzzle/Skill Game Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft) Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media) Best Racing Game F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters) Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft) Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media) Best Role Playing Game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix) Best Simulation Game Anno 1800 (Ubisoft) F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters) Farming Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment) Best Social/Online Game Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard) Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland) Rend (Frostkeep Studios) Best Sports Game F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters) FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) PES 2019 (Konami) Best Strategy Game Anno 1800 (Ubisoft) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media) Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) Project Mephisto (working title) Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft) Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix) Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft) Best Console Game Nintendo Switch Lego DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment) Starlink — Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) Best PC Game Anno 1800 (Ubisoft) Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix) Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix) Best Mobile Game Hyperdrome (Travian Games) Shadowgun War Games (Madfinger Games)

All of the awards will be announced on August 21, 2018 which is the first day of the convention. Gamescom will run through August 25 and takes place in Cologne, Germany. A variety of games will be playable there, including titles from Ubisoft, Bethesda, and more.

